Fantastic Friday weather; summer-like warmth and thunderstorms chances this weekend

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The tranquil, sunny weather we’ve been hoping for all week has finally arrived just in time for the start of our holiday weekend. High pressure has settled into the region on the heels of the storm system that brought wet weather to the area, making for a bright and pleasant Friday. We’ll enjoy a sunny sky throughout the day with high temperatures in the low 70s in the afternoon hours and just a hint of a northwest breeze. Seriously, does it get any better than this?!

We'll have sunny skies with light winds and high temps will be in the 70s today. (KTTC)

Sunshine will dominate our weather picture today with light winds and afternoon high temps will be in the low 70s. (KTTC)

Temperatures will gradually cool to the upper 60s this evening with overnight temperatures in the mid-50s across our area and a light south wind. Warmer air will blow into the region Saturday as a warm front pushes through the Upper Mississippi Valley.

We'll have isolated showers and perhaps a thunderstorm in the morning Saturday. (KTTC)

A brief, light shower or thunderstorm will be possible during the mid to late morning with abundant sunshine dominating the afternoon tomorrow. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees with a south breeze that will reach 25 to 30 miles per hour at times. A stray thunderstorm or two may graze the area to the northwest late in the evening, a product of a decaying complex of thunderstorms that will impact western Minnesota and South Dakota in the afternoon.

There will be a chance for some strong to severe thunderstorms Sunday evening. Large hail and damaging wind gusts will be the primary threats. (KTTC)

Sunday will be breezy and even warmer. A few thunderstorms will possibly rumble into the area from the west during the evening and for parts of Sunday night. A few of those storms may become strong to severe with large hail and damaging wind gusts as the primary concerns locally. During the day, we’ll have sunshine with south winds gusting to 25 miles per hour helping usher in the summer-like warmth. High temperatures will be in the low 80s.

Memorial Day looks mostly quiet, but there will be a slight chance for a few isolated thunderstorms in the evening. High temperatures will be in the mid and upper 80s with a gusty south breeze.

Showers and thunderstorms will likely be more widespread in the area on Tuesday afternoon and evening as a cold front approaches from the west. A few of those storms may once again become strong to severe late in the day. High temperatures will be in the low 80s with a slight southwest breeze.

There will be chances for isolated thunderstorms Saturday morning, Sunday evening, and late Monday. High temps will be warm and summer-like until early next week. (KTTC)

Cooler air will blow into the region from the northwest on Wednesday. We’ll have abundant sunshine ahead of a large area of high pressure. High temperatures will be in the mid-60s and readings will slowly warm each day for the latter part of the week with some low 70s possible by next Friday and for the following weekend. The next round of showers and thunderstorms will be possible next Saturday.

The weekend looks summer-like and next week will be a little cooler than average as we move into the month of June. (KTTC)

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.