Advertisement

Crash shuts down both lanes of Highway 52 near Zumbrota

No word yet on how many vehicles are involved or the severity of injuries.
Crash shuts down both lanes of Highway 52 near Zumbrota
Crash shuts down both lanes of Highway 52 near Zumbrota(KTTC)
By Michael Oder
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ZUMBROTA, Minn. (KTTC) – The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating a crash on Highway 52 near Zumbrota Friday afternoon.

All lanes of Highway 52 are shut down. Traffic is being detoured onto E 4th Street to 195th Avenue to 490th Street. Drivers should expect delays in the area.

No word yet on how many vehicles are involved in the crash or the severity of injuries.

MnDOT has live updates on its 511 website.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Irma Garcia was a fourth grade teacher, according to a GoFundMe campaign. She was married and...
Husband of teacher killed during Texas school shooting dies of heart attack
Pebbles, the world's oldest living dog, just celebrated her 22nd birthday.
South Carolina dog sets Guinness World Record for oldest living dog
FILE — Authorities seized 1.6 pounds (767.52 grams) of fentanyl from the container and around...
Agents seize over 3,000 fentanyl pills after traffic stop in Faribault
Ray Liotta arrives at the Newport Beach Film Festival 2021 Festival Honors on Sunday, Oct. 24,...
Ray Liotta, ‘Goodfellas’ and ‘Field of Dreams’ star, dies
Miah Cerrillo covered herself in blood so the gunman thought she was already dead.
11-year-old covers herself in classmate’s blood, plays dead

Latest News

Ukraine Flag
Publisher wants to give away newspaper, travel to Ukraine
Boat
Parks & campgrounds prepare for Memorial Day weekend
Kasson Buffet King Theft
Suspect wanted in Kasson restaurant theft
The sheriff’s office shared a video by a Hesper, Iowa resident that shows the bear running...
Black bear seen roaming northeast Iowa town