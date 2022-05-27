Crash shuts down both lanes of Highway 52 near Zumbrota

ZUMBROTA, Minn. (KTTC) – The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating a crash on Highway 52 near Zumbrota Friday afternoon.

All lanes of Highway 52 are shut down. Traffic is being detoured onto E 4th Street to 195th Avenue to 490th Street. Drivers should expect delays in the area.

No word yet on how many vehicles are involved in the crash or the severity of injuries.

MnDOT has live updates on its 511 website.

