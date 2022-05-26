Advertisement

Women veterans seminar in Rochester

American Flag generic
American Flag generic(MGN)
By KTTC Staff
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 12:44 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A seminar for women veterans in Southeast Minnesota is being held tonight informing them on all the local resources available to them.

Whether you have served 20 months or 20 years of service, you can learn about benefits, healthcare and wellness services with the V-A, D-A-V, VFW and American Legion.

A free seminar and meal will take place at the Rochester VFW post 1215 of of 43rd Street Northwest.

The event starts at 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

The keynote speaker starts at 7:00 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Onlookers urged police to charge into Texas school
Decision 2022 graphic
Decision 2022 Primary Election results
18-year-old Salvador Ramos was identified as the suspect who opened fire at Robb Elementary...
Lawmaker says Texas school shooter originally from North Dakota
Car Through Concrete
Car drives through wet concrete near Byron, suspects at large
Friedell Middle School in Rochester
Farewell celebration for Friedell Middle School in Rochester

Latest News

Rochester Police
RPD shares training on active shooter situations
Carnival tickets
Carnival coming to Apache Mall over Memorial Day weekend
Friedell Middle School in Rochester
Farewell celebration for Friedell Middle School in Rochester
Mayo Clinic Historical Suite Reopens
Mayo Clinic Historical Suite Reopens