Women veterans seminar in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A seminar for women veterans in Southeast Minnesota is being held tonight informing them on all the local resources available to them.

Whether you have served 20 months or 20 years of service, you can learn about benefits, healthcare and wellness services with the V-A, D-A-V, VFW and American Legion.

A free seminar and meal will take place at the Rochester VFW post 1215 of of 43rd Street Northwest.

The event starts at 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

The keynote speaker starts at 7:00 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.