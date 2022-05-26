Advertisement

Summer-like for Memorial weekend

By Amanda Morgan
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – After some cool conditions this week, we’ll take a turn for the better just in time for the long weekend! Skies will be clearing overnight tonight as high pressure builds into the region. Some areas of fog are possible early Friday morning, but that will clear for sunshine and seasonable temperatures through the rest of the day.

4-day forecast for the holiday weekend
4-day forecast for the holiday weekend(KTTC)

Temps continue to warm on Saturday and Sunday, but thankfully humidity won’t be too much of an issue. As a system moves into the Midwest on Sunday, we’re keeping an eye on the potential for some storms but right now it looks like that probability is on the low end for our local area.

The higher potential for strong storms lies to our north and west. There is a chance that we see a few stray thunderstorms Sunday evening, so keep an eye on the forecast if you have plans to be outdoors (especially if you’re headed to a location highlighted in orange).

Strong storms possible west of I-35 on Sunday
Strong storms possible west of I-35 on Sunday(KTTC)

Memorial Day is looking quiet, though temperatures will be warming into the mid to upper 80s. Another weather-maker moves in Tuesday night bringing the potential for scattered storms and showers. Once that system moves out, some cooler temperatures follow behind for the end of next week.

7-day forecast 5-26-22
7-day forecast 5-26-22(KTTC)

