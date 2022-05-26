RPT to update schedule and relocate downtown transit stops starting June 5

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Rochester Public Transit (RPT) will begin a new schedule for all routes and the relocation of three transit stops in the Downtown Transit Center.

According to RPT, all transit customers should be aware that their typical trip times will change and downtown bus stop locations may be different starting on Sunday, June 5.

With a long term construction-related road closure expected to begin in June, the bus routes that currently use three stops located on 2 Ave SW are being rerouted to bus stops on 2 Street SW.

Two new stops are being created to help accommodate the shift, bringing the total to seven bus stops along 2 Street SW between S Broadway Ave and 4 Ave SW. The new stops ( E and F in the map below) are located east of the current stops, and adjacent to the Eagle Store on the north (westbound) side of 2 Street SW, and next to the Massey Building on the south (eastbound) side.

In order to account for the route realignments and to further improve on the new schedule introduced in January, the timetables for all routes and all trips are being adjusted. RPT said it expects the new schedule will improve reliability and timeliness of bus service.

Below is a new downtown transit center map:

New RPT map (RPT)

New schedules for each route are being posted to the RPT website, www.rptride.com.

Printed schedules will be available on board RPT buses prior to June 5. Because the changes are widespread, all RPT customers should review the new information and plan accordingly in order to avoid travel problems these changes may cause.

Customers can call 507-328-RIDE (7433) with questions.

