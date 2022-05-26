RPD shares training on active shooter situations

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – “When we come to an active shooter situation and innocent victims are dying, our lives are secondary. Especially children, when we’re trying to save as many lives as we can,” said Lt. Paul Gronholz, Rochester Police Department.

Gronholz trains Rochester Police officers and that includes active shooter situations like the mass school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

“It’s tragic. That shouldn’t happen. I certainly feel for the families and law enforcement that responded to that,” Gronholz said.

In March, RPD, Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, Mayo Clinic Ambulance, and the Rochester Fire Department, had multiple trainings on how to best respond to an active shooter situation.

“We train with our fire department and our ambulance service because they [fire and ambulance] agreed, as long as law enforcement is there law enforcement present and willing to escort them and provide security for them; they’ve been willing to go into a building that has not necessarily been deemed ‘clear’ yet, meaning there’s no threat. With a police or law enforcement escort, they’ve agreed to go in and try to get out as many viable victims as possible in order to save their lives,” said Gronholz.

He said before the 1999 Columbine High School shooting, in Colorado, officers would have to wait for SWAT team or another responding agency to arrive on the scene for an active shooter. Then those agencies would enter school buildings.

“We’re training one officer can go in and try to neutralize a threat because we’re trying to save lives,” Gronholz said.

RPD has five School Resource Officers (SRO) who are placed to monitor activity within Rochester Public Schools. Those officers are armed.

Gronholz also talked about active shooter training in schools.

“We don’t want to scare or make school a place where kids don’t want to come because now they’re traumatized by even the training. That is something that we consider also. It’s important to kind of weigh out those things and determine what’s the best path forward. I think that with collaboration with the SROs, the police department, and the school district, they can get to some sort of guidance that’s the best way forward for everyone involved,” he said.

Gronholz encourages parents to speak with their child’s school to learn the safety measures, and talk with their children about how to respond to dangerous incidents.

“The first choice that I would always give is if you have an opportunity to escape and run and get away, do that. If you’re in a room and the shooter is potentially in a hallway, barricade the door and try to be as quiet as possible. Silence cell phones and hide yourselves in order to try and avoid them knowing victims or potential victims are inside,” he said.

Schools have their own safety guidelines but Gronholz shared some techniques teachers could use if a dangerous person enters school buildings.

“Putting sledgehammers into rooms to be more confident when breaking out a window,” he said. “Maybe you could throw a chair through the window to get as many kids out. Kind of improvise in order to get kids to safety.”

Gronholz said how a person responds to a dangerous situation depends on the threat, but wants people to react and be prepared if a dangerous situation happens.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.