Advertisement

Poultry exhibition ban extended

FILE - The ban now goes through July 1 and includes all poultry swaps, fairs, exhibitions and...
FILE - The ban now goes through July 1 and includes all poultry swaps, fairs, exhibitions and other events where live poultry and susceptible birds are brought together and then disperse according to the department.(Getty Images)
By Sean Morawczynski
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 11:25 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Despite a decline in new H5N1 avian flu cases among Minnesota bird flocks, the state Board of Animal Health extends its ban on poultry exhibition.

The ban now goes through July 1 and includes all poultry swaps, fairs, exhibitions and other events where live poultry and susceptible birds are brought together and then disperse according to the department.

It was first enacted in April as the outbreak escalated.

The Minnesota State Board of Animal Health estimates at least 2.7 million birds have been affected by the virus statewide.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Onlookers urged police to charge into Texas school
Decision 2022 graphic
Decision 2022 Primary Election results
18-year-old Salvador Ramos was identified as the suspect who opened fire at Robb Elementary...
Lawmaker says Texas school shooter originally from North Dakota
Car Through Concrete
Car drives through wet concrete near Byron, suspects at large
Friedell Middle School in Rochester
Farewell celebration for Friedell Middle School in Rochester

Latest News

14 year old from Wabasha to compete in Scripps National Spelling Bee
ROCHESTER PUBLIC TRANSIT
RPT to update schedule and relocate downtown transit stops starting June 5
American Flag generic
Women veterans seminar in Rochester
School of Excellence in Byron
Byron elementary school students
Byron Primary School awarded School of Excellence honor