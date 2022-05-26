Advertisement

Lawsuits over ballot drop boxes filed in 5 Wisconsin cities

Conservatives have filed lawsuits in Wisconsin’s five largest cities over the use of absentee ballot drop boxes in the 2020 election, even as the state Supreme Court was poised to rule on the issue in coming weeks
Madison Ballot Drop Box
Madison Ballot Drop Box(none)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 7:20 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Conservatives filed lawsuits in Wisconsin’s five largest cities Wednesday over the use of absentee ballot drop boxes in the 2020 election, even as the state Supreme Court was poised to rule on the issue in coming weeks.

The lawsuits were filed by the conservative Thomas More Society, which has also brought lawsuits in the same cities challenging the legality of private grant money awarded in 2020 to help run the election from a group funded by Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg and his wife. A judge last week voiced skepticism about the lawsuit filed against Madison, citing previous court rulings that determined the funding was legal.

The latest lawsuits target the use of absentee ballot drop boxes. Hundreds of drop boxes were used statewide in the 2020 election, but the lawsuit only challenges their use in Milwaukee, Madison, Racine, Kenosha and Green Bay — all cities won by President Joe Biden.

State law is silent on drop boxes, but the bipartisan Wisconsin Elections Commission had told local election officials they could be placed at multiple locations.

A Waukesha County Circuit Court judge ruled in January that state law prohibits drop boxes outside of a clerk’s office. The Wisconsin Supreme Court in February barred the use of drop boxes outside election clerk offices for the April spring election, but has not yet issued a ruling on whether they can be used going forward.

Most Read

Decision 2022 graphic
Decision 2022 Primary Election results
VOTE HERE
ELECTION GUIDE: 2022 MN U.S. Dist. 1 Special Primary
Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Governor: Texas gunman said he was going to shoot up school
18-year-old Salvador Ramos was identified as the suspect who opened fire at Robb Elementary...
Lawmaker says Texas school shooter originally from North Dakota

Latest News

Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Adrian Houser throws during the first inning of a baseball...
Tellez, Brewers beat Darvish, Padres 2-1 to take 2 of 3
Green Bay Packers' Jordan Love stretches at the NFL football team's practice field training...
Packers’ Love aims to capitalize on offseason opportunities
Milwaukee Brewers' Tyrone Taylor celebrates after hitting a three-run home run that scored...
Burnes outlasts Snell as Taylor, Brewers beat Padres 4-1
Milwaukee County judge announces candidacy for Supreme Court