Advertisement

Gov. Walz visits Rochester brewery to celebrate the “Free the Growler” law

WALZ AT LITTLE THISTLE BREWING CO.
WALZ AT LITTLE THISTLE BREWING CO.(KTTC)
By KaMaria Braye
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan visited Little Thistle Brewing Company, on Friday to celebrate the “Free the Growler” law.

“It’s been exciting for me to see this industry grow. It’s been exciting for me to watch how the organizing around changing the laws has been done the right way. Building coalitions about what’s good for Minnesota, getting legislation passed, and then watching small businesses take off,” Walz said.

“When I was in the legislature the bill that heard the most about was Sunday sales. And that felt like a really big step. This [bill] feels like an additional step to make sure that people can grow. Our entrepreneurs in brewing and distilleries across the state,” Flanagan said.

Walz and Flanagan met with Little Thistle Co. owner, Dawn Finnie.

“‘Be humble, drink local,’ it reminds us here every day to operate in a way that helps our business and our community thrive,” she said.

Finnie is also the president of the Minnesota Craft Brewers Guild.

She said the new law allows smaller breweries can sell up to 128 ounces per day, per person. It equals out to two, four-packs of 16-ounce cans, or 16, eight-ounce cans. She said Minnesota cities would need to update its ordinances to match the state so the smaller breweries can begin the sales.

RELATED STORY: “Free the Growler” law allows smaller breweries and distilleries to sell standard size to go vessels

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Onlookers urged police to charge into Texas school
Decision 2022 graphic
Decision 2022 Primary Election results
18-year-old Salvador Ramos was identified as the suspect who opened fire at Robb Elementary...
Lawmaker says Texas school shooter originally from North Dakota
Car Through Concrete
Car drives through wet concrete near Byron, suspects at large
Friedell Middle School in Rochester
Farewell celebration for Friedell Middle School in Rochester

Latest News

ROCHESTER PUBLIC TRANSIT
RPT to update schedule and relocate downtown transit stops starting June 5
American Flag generic
Women veterans seminar in Rochester
Rochester Police
RPD shares training on active shooter situations
Carnival tickets
Carnival coming to Apache Mall over Memorial Day weekend