First Lutheran Church in Albert Lea hosts vigil for Uvalde shooting victims

By Noah Caplan
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 10:20 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
ALBERT LEA, Minn. (KTTC) – First Lutheran Church held a short prayer service in their main sanctuary Wednesday evening. They lit 21 candles to honor the 21 fallen victims.

“People were experiencing a lot of pain and just shock at an event like this, and we wanted to bring people together and be an outlet,” said Pastor Roger Fears.

They also pronounced the full names of those who died, as well as their ages.

“We are doing kindness, we are saying the names of people who have passed, we are taking the time to remember the families,” said Bridge Pastor Joy Knoppel.

First Lutheran normally has church services every Wednesday, but made the decision last-minute to have this vigil service instead. Members of the community felt like it was an important gesture to reflect on what happened just yesterday in Texas.

“It seems like it gets worse every time, more people shot more people die,” said Dan Davis, an Albert Lea resident.

