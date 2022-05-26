Cool and damp today; temps look much warmer for Friday and the weekend

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Thick clouds and cool, damp weather continue to impact our entire region today. The same storm system that brought record rainfall Wednesday works its way through the Upper Mississippi Valley. We’ll have spotty sprinkles and drizzle in the area until the early afternoon hours when things finally begin to dry out. High temperatures will be in the upper 50s with a cool north breeze that will reach 15 miles per hour at times. Clouds will slowly clear off tonight with overnight low temperatures in the mid-40s and a light north breeze.

Friday is looking amazingly sunny and mild! High pressure will be helping the cause as it moves through the region, bringing clear, tranquil weather to the area. High temperatures will be in the low 70s tomorrow with just a hint of a north breeze.

Warm air will continue to build northward into the region for the weekend and it looks like temperatures will steadily warm to summer-like levels through the course of the holiday weekend. A few isolated showers and thunderstorms will be possible Saturday morning, the remnants of a cluster of storms that will develop Friday evening in the Dakotas. Another round of isolated thunderstorms may develop in our area Saturday evening with plenty of sunshine in between. High temperatures will be in the mid-70s with a gusty south wind that will reach 25 miles per hour at times.

Sunday looks warmer and a little more humid with a few isolated showers and thunderstorms possible in the morning and some redevelopment of these storms in the late afternoon and evening. A few of those late-day storms may become strong to severe with large hail and damaging winds as the primary concerns. High temperatures will be in the low 80s with a gusty south breeze.

There will be just a slight chance for a stray thunderstorm or two on Memorial Day and high temperatures will be in the mid-80s.

A few isolated thunderstorms will again be possible Tuesday and early Wednesday of next week as a strong cold front migrates through the region. High temperatures will be in the mid-80s Tuesday with mid-70s likely next Wednesday in the wake of the cold front. Sunny skies and high temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s are expected for the latter part of next week.

