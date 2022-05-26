Byron Primary School awarded School of Excellence honor

BYRON, Minn. (KTTC) – Thursday is the last day of school for Byron elementary school students, and they were sent off for the summer with a prestigious honor.

The Minnesota Elementary School Principals’ Association awarded the school with a Minnesota School of Excellence award. This honor goes to schools that are committed to modern teaching and learning.

The school celebrated the award with a school assembly where students, their families and school staff members could celebrate the honor.

School staff members say they are excited to continue the work with their students that they were honored for Thursday.

“I am so proud to be able to work with you all, and look forward to the experiences and opportunities that we have yet to discover that continue to make learning an amazing and fun experience for all of our primary staff students and families,” Byron Primary School Principal Dr. Amanda Durnen said.

Byron Primary School is one of the 218 school who have received this honor. This year, two other schools received School of Excellence awards along with Byron including elementary schools in Buffalo-Hanover-Montrose Public Schools and Detriot Lakes Public Schools.

