Rainfall recap; Plus warmer weather is expected by the weekend

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – It was a damp and chilly Wednesday. High temperatures stayed in the lower 50s Wednesday with isolated showers through the afternoon. Most areas across SE MN and NE Iowa picked up around 0.75-1.50″ of rainfall Tuesday night through Wednesday.

Rainfall Totals (KTTC)

We did receive a report out of Lime Springs with a rainfall total of 2.40″! Here at KTTC our rain gauge had just under 1.50″ and at RST since midnight 1.27″ of rain accumulated.

Thursday's Forecast (KTTC)

Another gloomy, gray day is expected Thursday. High temperatures Thursday will be below average in the upper 50s and lower 60s with overcast skies. Winds will be out of the north around 10-15 mph.

Severe chance Sunday (KTTC)

A quick heads-up for Sunday. The Storm Prediction Center has highlighted areas in orange above where isolated strong thunderstorms will be possible Sunday. Overall storm confidence is low for SE MN and NE IA. We’ll have more details throughout the rest of the week for Sunday’s storm chance.

7-day forecast (KTTC)

Nick

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.