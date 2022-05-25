NAMI Minnesota applauds legislature’s $92.7 million omnibus mental health package

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) – In Minnesota, and across the nation, it’s a crisis that’s accelerating.

“I have never seen the needs be this high,” said Sue Abderholden, Executive Director of Minnesota’s National Alliance of Mental Illness (NAMI). “The calls to our office are much more complex and serious than ever before.”

However, with the passing of an omnibus mental health package, Abderholden says it’s good to at least have some relief.

“It’s not enough, but it is gonna help,” said Abderholden.

According to NAMI’s data, more than 1 in 3 adults in Minnesota reported symptoms of anxiety or depression IN February 2021, and around 57,000 KIDS aged 12-17 have depression.

Reports of mental health have increased dramatically during the pandemic, which led those in St. Paul to act.

”Unmet mental health needs is one of the legacies, one of the things that is going to last because of the pandemic,” said Senator Carla Nelson (R-Rochester).

“Mental health right now is a really critical issues,” said Rep. Tina Liebling (DFL-Rochester).

The $92.7 million package has some key elements: a term called competency restoration, which means getting help to those unable to stand trial.

“Changing the way those folks are handled and making sure they get the treatment they need,” said Leibling.

$2 million will go towards school programs, and another $1.6 million will go to loan forgiveness for those looking to go into mental health as a career.

“We have people who are interested, but getting them to become licensed and getting them to stay in the field is really the problem that we’re facing.,” said Abderholden.

