MN U.S. Dist. 1 marijuana candidate advance to primary unopposed

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – There are 17 candidates running for the special election to fill the first congressional district in Minnesota. By late Tuesday night, that number will be be four.

While Republican and Democrat candidates have to wait until the votes are counted to find out who won, two candidates in two separate parties have already made it to the next round.

Both candidates are running unopposed which gives them an automatic spot in the primary in August. They said they were feeling good on Tuesday.

Grassroots-Legalize Cannabis candidate Haroun McClellan said through his campaign, he is hoping to promote his party’s values to the other parties.

“It’s been a lot of watching and waiting to see how things shake out for the other parties. It will be good to see what direction the parties have chosen to go, who gets picked, who’s message is going to be at the forefront. I’m really hoping that some of the values that we’re trying to push are also going to be heard from other parties,” he said.

Richard Reisdorf is the Legal Marijuana Now candidate for the primary election. It’s his first time running for a federal position, and he says he is feeling excited to be on the ballot in August.

“I have run for school board, but maybe 15 years ago or so, but this is a different experience, so I’m looking forward to it. I just hope that I can represent the people that I need to,” he said.

While these two candidates are moving on to the primary, the spots for a GOP and DFL candidate are still up Minnesota voters as of Tuesday night.

