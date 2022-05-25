Advertisement

MN U.S. Dist. 1 marijuana candidate advance to primary unopposed

Marijuana candidates advance to MN U.S. Dist. 1 Primary.
By Darian Leddy
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 7:06 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – There are 17 candidates running for the special election to fill the first congressional district in Minnesota. By late Tuesday night, that number will be be four.

While Republican and Democrat candidates have to wait until the votes are counted to find out who won, two candidates in two separate parties have already made it to the next round.

Both candidates are running unopposed which gives them an automatic spot in the primary in August. They said they were feeling good on Tuesday.

Grassroots-Legalize Cannabis candidate Haroun McClellan said through his campaign, he is hoping to promote his party’s values to the other parties.

“It’s been a lot of watching and waiting to see how things shake out for the other parties. It will be good to see what direction the parties have chosen to go, who gets picked, who’s message is going to be at the forefront. I’m really hoping that some of the values that we’re trying to push are also going to be heard from other parties,” he said.

Richard Reisdorf is the Legal Marijuana Now candidate for the primary election. It’s his first time running for a federal position, and he says he is feeling excited to be on the ballot in August.

“I have run for school board, but maybe 15 years ago or so, but this is a different experience, so I’m looking forward to it. I just hope that I can represent the people that I need to,” he said.

While these two candidates are moving on to the primary, the spots for a GOP and DFL candidate are still up Minnesota voters as of Tuesday night.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

VOTE HERE
ELECTION GUIDE: 2022 MN U.S. Dist. 1 Special Primary
Police lights
Tractor Accident near Chatfield
Sterling Haukom
Rochester man sentenced to 96 months in prison for 2021 crash that killed teenager
McDonald's employee Rita Roles honored for years of exceptional customer service
Rochester McDonald’s employee surprised, honored for years of service
Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
LIVE: 18 children, 3 adults killed in Texas elementary school shooting

Latest News

Marijuana Candidates Advance to Primary, Darian Leddy Reports
Flags were ordered to half staff.
Gov. Walz orders flags at half-staff to honor victims of Texas elementary school shooting
Fire crews respond to RST
Fire crews respond to smoking aircraft coming into RST, investigating
Safe City Nights
RPD announces Safe City Nights dates and locations