Minnesota Secretary of State visits Austin

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Tuesday is special primary election day for the First Congressional District in Minnesota.

Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon spent Tuesday traveling around the First Congressional District.

He made several stops in the district, including Austin, to check in with how the election process was going.

Simon says a visit like this is normal for him on election days, whether it be the general, primary, or in this case, a special election.

The reason for this is to thank the election judges and workers.

Secretary of State Steve Simon (KTTC)

Simon says being an election worker is often a thankless job, and he wants to make sure their hard work doesn’t go unnoticed.

He also likes to take the time to speak with election administrators to see how things are going and if there are any issues at that polling location.

“Putting on an election is a team sport,” Simon said. “Our office has a role to play on the front end and on the back end, but in the big middle of it it’s local governments, its counties, its cities. They are the ones who hire, train and pay the election judges, they are the ones who actually count the ballots, and I’m just grateful.”

Simon says it takes 30,000 election judges to run a general election in Minnesota

Simon also made stops in St. Peter, Mankato, Blue Earth, Chatfield and Le Sueur County.

