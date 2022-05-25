Mayo Clinic Historical Suite reopens after two year hiatus

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – After being closed the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Mayo Clinic Historical Suite is back open for patients to check out.

The historical suite opened in the late 1960s and is where the last offices of Dr. William and Dr. Charlie Mayo are located.

You can also see several exhibits about the growth and expansion of Mayo Clinic, early medical instruments used by the Mayo Brothers and so much more.

Early medical insturments (KTTC)

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, roughly 20,000 patients and their visitors passed through on a yearly basis.

Staff say they are excited to reopen the suite to patients.

“Our patients truly love to come here reflect, meditate, and just take in the history,” Historical Suite and Mayo Clinic Archives Coordinator Renee Ziemer said. “They’re so appreciative of us reopening and the first week 417 people came through the suite. It was a good sign that the patients missed coming to visit the suite and spending time learning the history of the clinic.”

The last office of Dr. Charlie Mayo (KTTC)

The Mayo Clinic Historical Suite is free and open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

It is located on the third floor of the Plumber Building and you can access it through the subway level.

The suite is not open to the general public, just Mayo patients and their visitors.

