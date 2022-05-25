Advertisement

Light showers continue through tonight; summer-like warmth and isolated storms are expected for the holiday weekend

High temperatures will only be in the 50s today; 70s and low 80s will be possible this weekend
By Ted Schmidt
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 1:42 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The soaking deluge of rain we experienced earlier today is behind us, but the same storm system is still keeping the threat of light rain in the area for the rest of our Wednesday. Expect occasional light rain and sprinkles throughout the afternoon and evening with up to a quarter-inch of additional rainfall on top of the half-inch to one and a half inches we measured earlier today. Rainfall totals from this storm system will potentially reach two inches in some spots by the time the rainfall ends on Thursday. High temperatures will be in the low 50s today with a brisk easterly breeze that will reach 15 miles per hour at times.

We'll have clouds and light rain in the area today with temps in the low 50s.
We'll have clouds and light rain in the area today with temps in the low 50s.

We’ll have periods of light rain this evening and for the overnight hours with much lighter totals in that time frame. Low temperatures tonight will be in the mid-40s with a slight north breeze.

Rain will be light during the afternoon. Scattered showers will be possible tonight and early...
Rain will be light during the afternoon. Scattered showers will be possible tonight and early tomorrow.

A few spotty, light rain showers will be possible in the morning hours Thursday on the backside of the departing storm system. We’ll have high temperatures in the low 60s with a chilly north breeze gusting beyond 15 miles per hour at times.

High pressure will settle into the region from the northwest on Friday bringing pleasant, much cheerier weather to the Upper Mississippi Valley. Expect a mostly sunny sky with high temperatures in the low 70s and a light north breeze.

The holiday weekend looks bright and mild as a warm air mass looks to help the weekend live up to the billing as the unofficial start to summer. We’ll have abundant sunshine Saturday with just an isolated shower or thunderstorm possible in the midday and afternoon. High temperatures will be in the mid and upper 70s.

We'll have warm temps with a little more humidity in the air. A few isolated thunderstorms will...
We'll have warm temps with a little more humidity in the air. A few isolated thunderstorms will be possible over the weekend. The best chance of rain will be late Sunday.

An area of low pressure will graze the region to the north, but its cold front will stall to our west, allowing much warmer air to build into the region. Expect a few afternoon and evening thunderstorms Sunday with high temperatures in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees. We’ll have just isolated thunderstorms in the area on Memorial Day with sunshine helping our temperatures reach the low 80s.

We'll have isolated storms in the area this weekend with summer-like temps.
We'll have isolated storms in the area this weekend with summer-like temps.

Expect a slight cool down next week as temperatures will drop from the low 80s Tuesday to the mid-70s Wednesday and then upper 60s to low 70s for the remainder of the week. There will be a chance of scattered thunderstorms Wednesday as the cold front from the wet pushes through the area.

We'll have summer-like high temps this weekend with 60s to low 70s next week.
We'll have summer-like high temps this weekend with 60s to low 70s next week.

