Advertisement

Lawmaker says Texas school shooter originally from North Dakota

18-year-old Salvador Ramos was identified as the suspect who opened fire at Robb Elementary...
18-year-old Salvador Ramos was identified as the suspect who opened fire at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, about 85 miles west of San Antonio.(NBC)
By Stacie Van Dyke
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 9:06 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - In an interview with CNN, Texas State Senator Roland Gutierrez says the suspected shooter from Tuesday’s mass shooting, 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, was born in North Dakota. He most recently lived and went to high school in Uvalde, where the shooting took place.

18 children and 3 adults are dead following the shooting. Click here for the latest updates.

Ramos is also dead -- believed to have been killed by responding law enforcement officers. Two law enforcement sources told CBS Ramos had a handgun, an AR15 assault weapon and high capacity magazines.

Following the shooting, President Biden and lawmakers took their own stances on gun control.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

VOTE HERE
ELECTION GUIDE: 2022 MN U.S. Dist. 1 Special Primary
Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
Decision 2022 graphic
Decision 2022 Primary Election results
McDonald's employee Rita Roles honored for years of exceptional customer service
Rochester McDonald’s employee surprised, honored for years of service
Police lights
Tractor Accident near Chatfield

Latest News

Friedell Middle School in Rochester
Farewell celebration for Friedell Middle School in Rochester
Jeff Ettinger
Ettinger wins DFL nomination for Hagedorn seat; Finstad, Munson vie
Ettinger celebrating his DFL win
Ettinger celebrating his DFL win
'I Voted' stickers
KTTC News Now: Breaking down the MN CD1 Special Primary
Brad Finstad interview
Brad Finstad interview