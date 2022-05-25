Lawmaker says Texas school shooter originally from North Dakota

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - In an interview with CNN, Texas State Senator Roland Gutierrez says the suspected shooter from Tuesday’s mass shooting, 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, was born in North Dakota. He most recently lived and went to high school in Uvalde, where the shooting took place.

18 children and 3 adults are dead following the shooting. Click here for the latest updates.

Ramos is also dead -- believed to have been killed by responding law enforcement officers. Two law enforcement sources told CBS Ramos had a handgun, an AR15 assault weapon and high capacity magazines.

Following the shooting, President Biden and lawmakers took their own stances on gun control.

