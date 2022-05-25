Jeremy Munson concedes to Brad Finstad, congratulates him on win

LAKE CRYSTAL, Minn. (KTTC) – There were 17 candidates in the race hoping to fill the remaining term left after the sudden passing of late-congressman Jim Hagedorn.

After a close Republican primary contest for Minnesota’s 1st Congressional district seat, Jeremy Munson released the following congratulating Brad Finstad on his primary victory:

“Unfortunately, last night did not go as we had hoped. It seems God has a different plan for us. This does not mean our work is done. America is the most incredible nation on earth. It is We the People who make it so great by continually fighting for a better future and defending our liberties and freedoms. We must never give up that fight.

Many of you volunteered to assist with and contributed to my campaign, and I sincerely thank each of you! Your efforts helped our message of the importance of freedom, liberty, and less government reach many people.

I would also like to express heartfelt thanks to everyone who voted for me. Thank you for believing in our message and placing faith in me with your vote.

To Brad Finstad, I would like to congratulate you on your win. I wish you and your family the best and would like to offer my support to your campaign in the race for the August special general. Conservatives must rally behind Brad to keep this seat in Republican hands, so we can fight for a better future filled with opportunities, defend our Constitutional rights, liberties, and freedoms, and turn this country around by addressing the out-of-control spending and overreaching regulations.

Finally, I would like to thank my family for their support, love, and understanding. Primaries are always difficult for everyone involved. My wife and daughters worked alongside me, running in five elections in just four years. Exiting politics brings the reward of important time with my daughters, family vacations, and lower stress.

Thank you, again! It has been such an honor to meet so many kind, thoughtful, and passionate patriots and make so many wonderful friends on this campaign.”