Farewell celebration for Friedell Middle School in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Students current and past, staff, and parents will say farewell to Friedell Middle School as the school year quickly comes to a close.

The school will be closing its doors for good after the last day of school on Friday, June 3, 2022.

In September 2020, the Rochester Public Schools board voted to repurpose the building at the end of the 2021-2022 school year.

People can celebrate the many memories, traditions, and time together at Friedell from 5 to 8 p.m. at the middle school located at 1200 Broadway Avenue South in Rochester.

The free event will include food trucks, karaoke, choir performances, handprint and selfie stations, and more.

The district will still use the building for other purposes starting in the fall.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.