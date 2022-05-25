Ettinger wins DFL nomination for Hagedorn seat; Finstad, Munson vie

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- Former Hormel Foods executive Jeff Ettinger cruised to victory in a Democratic primary to finish the term of the late U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn.

Meanwhile, Republicans Brad Finstad and Jeremy Munson were locked in a close battle as returns continued to filter in late in the evening.

The winners will meet in August to determine who will finish the last few months of Hagedorn’s term.

And they’re likely to see a bump in their chances to win a full term later in November.

Below is Ettinger celebrating his DFL win at his watch party in Austin, Minnesota.

