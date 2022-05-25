Cool and wet today; temps will improve for the end of the week with a shot of summer warmth this weekend

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We’ve reached the coolest, wettest day of the week as the large storm system we’ve been talking about for the past several days continues to slowly migrate northward through the Mississippi Valley, bringing rain and chilly winds to our area. Expect occasional light rain throughout the day with high temperatures only in the low 50s. A brisk easterly breeze will reach 25 miles per hour at times, certainly adding an extra chill. Those winds will slowly drop off in the afternoon and evening hours. Rainfall totals will possibly reach two inches in some spots around the area.

We’ll have periods of light rain this evening and for the overnight hours with much lighter totals in that time frame. Low temperatures tonight will be in the mid-40s with a slight north breeze.

A few spotty, light rain showers will be possible in the morning hours Thursday on the backside of the departing storm system. We’ll have high temperatures in the low 60s with a chilly north breeze gusting beyond 15 miles per hour at times.

High pressure will settle into the region from the northwest on Friday bringing pleasant, much cheerier weather to the Upper Mississippi Valley. Expect a mostly sunny sky with high temperatures in the low 70s and a light north breeze.

The holiday weekend looks bright and mild as a warm air mass looks to help the weekend live up to the billing as the unofficial start to summer. We’ll have abundant sunshine Saturday with just an isolated shower or thunderstorm possible in the midday and afternoon. High temperatures will be in the mid and upper 70s. An area of low pressure will graze the region to the north, but its cold front will stall to our west, allowing much warmer air to build into the region. Expect a few afternoon and evening thunderstorms Sunday with high temperatures in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees. We’ll have just isolated thunderstorms in the area on Memorial Day with sunshine helping our temperatures reach the low 80s.

Expect a slight cool down next week as temperatures will drop from the low 80s Tuesday to the mid-70s Wednesday and then upper 60s to low 70s for the remainder of the week. There will be a chance of scattered thunderstorms Wednesday as the cold front from the wet pushes through the area.

