Carnival coming to Apache Mall over Memorial Day weekend

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Gopher State Carnival is returning to Apache Mall this weekend!

According to the announcement from Apache Mall, the carnival will be happening from Thursday, May 26 to Monday, May 30.

The hours of the carnival are below:

Thursday, May 26 & Friday, May 27 - 4 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Saturday, May 28 & Sunday May 29 - 11 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Monday, May 30 - 11 a.m. - 8 p.m.

There will be rides and food trucks located at the northeast parking lot of the mall.

Ticket prices are as follows (Rides require 3-5 tickets per rider):

1 ticket $1.50

25 tickets $30.00

50 tickets $60.00

OR 3 hours unlimited ride wristband $25.00 per person.

All riders require tickets on rides except when holding a child on Carousel.

