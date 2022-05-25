Advertisement

Carnival coming to Apache Mall over Memorial Day weekend

Carnival tickets
Carnival tickets(WVVA)
By Miranda Johnson
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Gopher State Carnival is returning to Apache Mall this weekend!

According to the announcement from Apache Mall, the carnival will be happening from Thursday, May 26 to Monday, May 30.

The hours of the carnival are below:

  • Thursday, May 26 & Friday, May 27 - 4 p.m. - 10 p.m.
  • Saturday, May 28 & Sunday May 29 - 11 a.m. - 10 p.m.
  • Monday, May 30 - 11 a.m. - 8 p.m.

There will be rides and food trucks located at the northeast parking lot of the mall.

Ticket prices are as follows (Rides require 3-5 tickets per rider):

  • 1 ticket $1.50
  • 25 tickets $30.00
  • 50 tickets $60.00
  • OR 3 hours unlimited ride wristband $25.00 per person.

All riders require tickets on rides except when holding a child on Carousel.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

VOTE HERE
ELECTION GUIDE: 2022 MN U.S. Dist. 1 Special Primary
Decision 2022 graphic
Decision 2022 Primary Election results
Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Governor: Texas gunman said he was going to shoot up school
18-year-old Salvador Ramos was identified as the suspect who opened fire at Robb Elementary...
Lawmaker says Texas school shooter originally from North Dakota

Latest News

Car Through Concrete
Car drives through wet concrete near Byron, suspects at large
Jeremy Munson
Jeremy Munson concedes to Brad Finstad, congratulates him on win
Friedell Middle School in Rochester
Farewell celebration for Friedell Middle School in Rochester
Jeff Ettinger
Ettinger wins DFL nomination for Hagedorn seat; Finstad, Munson vie