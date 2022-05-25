Car drives through wet concrete near Byron, suspects at large

KALMAR TOWNSHIP, Minn. (KTTC) – Deputies are searching for suspects accused of driving through wet concrete north of Byron.

It happened around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in a construction zone in the area of Valleyhigh Road Northwest and County Road 105 Northwest, just south of Oxbow Park and Zollman Zoo.

Car Through Concrete (KTTC)

Construction workers said they found tire tracks through concrete that was recently poured.

According to the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO), damage is estimated at $50,000.

The suspected vehicle is a newer black four-door Volkswagen Passat.

Deputies said the driver was a white man with two passengers, an Asian female and a teenager.

If you know anything about who may be involved, contact OCSO.

