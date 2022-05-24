Advertisement

RPD announces Safe City Nights dates and locations

By Miranda Johnson
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 5:23 PM CDT
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Rochester Police Department (RPD) announced Tuesday the 2022 dates and locations of Safe City Nights, a summer series of community engagement events across the City of Rochester.

According to RPD, this summer’s Safe City Nights will include six gatherings, one in every ward of the City. Each event will include free food and fun activities with police officers, firefighters and other public safety partners.

Dates and locations are as follows:

  • June 14, 6-8 p.m. - George Gibbs Elementary (5525 56th St NW)
  • June 28, 6-8 p.m. - Ben Franklin Elementary (1801 9th Ave SE)
  • July 12, 6-8 p.m. - Jefferson Elementary (1201 10th Ave NE)
  • July 26, 6-8 p.m. - Folwell Elementary (603 15th Ave SW)
  • August 9, 6-8 p.m. - Slatterly Park (950 11th Ave SE)
  • August 23, 6-8 p.m. - Watson Field (1000 Essex Pkwy NW)

RPD first launched Safe City Nights in 2019 with the purpose of building positive connections between police and community members.

“We really value the opportunity to engage with people of all ages in all areas of the City. Relationship-building initiatives like Safe City Nights are a key part of community policing, which focuses on working collaboratively to solve problems and enhance public safety,” shares Police Chief Jim Franklin.

Several public safety and City partners are participating in Safe City Nights, including Rochester Fire Department, Mayo Clinic Ambulance Service, Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, Minnesota State Patrol, Community Engagement Response Team/C.E.R.T., Mayor Kim Norton, Rochester Public Utilities, Public Works, Library and Parks and Recreation.

Activities and attractions are as follows:

  • Food catered by Canadian Honker
  • K9 team demonstrations
  • Emergency vehicles
  • Drone demonstrations
  • Fitness and agility testing
  • Music
  • Giveaways

Safe City Nights is a community-wide endeavor, and everyone is invited to attend.

Sponsors of Safe City Nights include: Affinity Plus, Canadian Honker, Custom Alarm, Hilton, Kwik Trip, Mayo Clinic and Police Athletic/Activity League.

