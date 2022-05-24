Rochester community says farewell to Longfellow Elementary Schools

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The 2021-2022 school year will be the last time students will learn at Longfellow Elementary School.

A new building is being constructed across from the school that students will learn in for the upcoming school years.

“I’m happy because it’s going to be a little bigger but I’m also kind of sad that all of the memories here are going to be gone because they’re tearing down this building,” said Elliott Frahm, a third-grader.

During the farewell, the community could walk through the school halls and rooms.

Longfellow Principal, Amy Adams said the first principal came to take a tour of the building. She said he served in 1958.

Furthermore, former students from more than 60 years also came to give a final goodbye to the building.

“We’ve driven by it in the past years and it’s always been here. So it’s going to be really strange to see it gone,” said Denese Winter-Scheidt.

The community is welcome to visit the building until 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The City of Rochester will now have control over the land.

The last day of school at Longfellow is June 9.

