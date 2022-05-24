Advertisement

‘Never swimming in the lake again’: Viral picture shows massive snake found in water

Indiana boaters found a massive snake while they were at Brookville Lake over the weekend.
Indiana boaters found a massive snake while they were at Brookville Lake over the weekend.(Amber Conley/Facebook)
By Jared Goffinet and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 6:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ind. (WXIX/Gray News) - An Indiana woman is sharing her unique find while at the lake last weekend.

Amber Conley shared a picture of a 4-foot, 5-inch snake that she and her fellow boater stumbled upon while fueling their boat, as reported by WXIX.

Conley wrote the snake was dead when they found it, and it may have died while eating as it still had a fish in its mouth.

Her Facebook post has been shared thousands of times since first being posted on May 22.

Conley joked that she is “never swimming in the lake again” but said this wasn’t her first snake experience at Brookville Lake.

“My property is up to the river that feeds the lake, and I see [snakes] a lot in my back yard,” Conley said.

Copyright 2022 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

VOTE HERE
ELECTION GUIDE: 2022 MN U.S. Dist. 1 Special Primary
Police lights
Tractor Accident near Chatfield
Sterling Haukom
Rochester man sentenced to 96 months in prison for 2021 crash that killed teenager
McDonald's employee Rita Roles honored for years of exceptional customer service
Rochester McDonald’s employee surprised, honored for years of service
Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
LIVE: 18 children, 3 adults killed in Texas elementary school shooting

Latest News

Eighteen children and three adults were killed during a shooting at a Texas elementary school.
GRAPHIC: Deadly elementary school shooting in Texas
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks in the South Court Auditorium on the White House complex in...
LIVE: Biden to address nation following Texas school shooting
Police in Pennsylvania report Oddell Cannon, 16, will be charged as an adult after stabbing a...
Attempted murder: Teen charged as adult after stabbing student multiple times, police say
People vote in the Georgia's primary election on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Atlanta.
Walker wins Georgia GOP Senate nod, governor race still open
Marijuana
MN U.S. Dist. 1 marijuana candidate advance to primary unopposed