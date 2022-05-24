Heavy rain is likely Wednesday; Warmer weather this weekend

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We’ve been enjoying the sunshine on Monday and Tuesday, but now we’re tracking the chance of showers and even several rumbles of thunder through Wednesday evening. Moderate to heavy rainfall is in the forecast from late Tuesday through Wednesday.

Wednesday's Rain Outlook (KTTC)

Low-level dry air could be an issue early on with rain chances across the area. Dew points Monday and Tuesday have been in the middle 30s and we’ll have to overcome that dry air before rain can make it to the ground. Light scattered showers are possible until around midnight Wednesday morning. Once the lower part of the atmosphere becomes saturated, moderate to heavy rainfall will be possible Wednesday morning into the early afternoon. From around 3 a.m. until 12 p.m. Wednesday is when most areas will see around 0.75-1.25″ of rainfall. Some isolated thunder and lightning will be possible too in that timeframe.

Rainfall amounts (KTTC)

Rainfall amounts area-wide will range from 0.75-2.00″ Areas along and to the west of I-35 will have the “best chance” of rainfall accumulations reaching near 1.50-2.00″. Rochester can expect rainfall amounts around 0.75-1.50″.

Wednesday's Forecast (KTTC)

Showers are likely throughout the day on Wednesday with high temperatures staying in the middle 50s. Winds will be out of the east around 5-15 mph. Gusts could reach near 20-25 mph at times Wednesday afternoon and evening.

7-day forecast (KTTC)

Temperatures will stay cool on Thursday with highs in the lower 60s. Skies will stay overcast through the morning with clearing conditions in the afternoon and evening. Sunshine returns Friday with highs in the lower 70s. Temperatures continue to warm this weekend with highs in the middle and upper 70s. Isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible Sunday with dry conditions settling in early next week. High temperatures warm into the lower 80s on Memorial Day.

Nick

