Gov. Walz orders flags at half-staff to honor victims of Texas elementary school shooting

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Governor Tim Walz has directed all flags at state and federal buildings in Minnesota to be flown at half-staff effective immediately until sunset on Saturday, May 28, 2022 to honor the lives lost in the school shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas on Tuesday, May 24, 2022.

“As we mourn the loss of the victims of this senseless act of violence, we know the pain we experience as a nation is only amplified for the friends and families of the victims,” reads the proclamation issued by Governor Walz. “We join states across the nation to remember and honor the victims whose lives were senselessly lost.”

Minnesota joins the nation, in accordance with a proclamation issued by President Joe Biden, to remember, mourn, and honor the lives lost in Uvalde.

Individuals, businesses, and other organizations are also encouraged to join in lowering their flags.

