Fire crews respond to smoking aircraft coming into RST, investigating

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Rochester Fire Department (RFD) responded to Rochester International Airport Tuesday for an aircraft coming in with smoke in the cabin.

According to RFD, the aircraft landed without incident and no one was hurt.

There were two people on board the aircraft.

This happened at around 12:00 p.m.

Crews are working to investigate.

