Advertisement

Coca-Cola is discontinuing Honest Tea

Coca-Cola is discontinuing Honest Tea.
Coca-Cola is discontinuing Honest Tea.(Coca-Cola)
By CNN
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 6:43 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Coca-Cola is phasing out another product line.

The beverage company says it is getting rid of Honest Tea by the end of the year. The Honest Kids line will still be available.

Coca-Cola acquired the brand in 2011.

The company also sells Gold Peak and Peace Tea, which will continue to be available.

Since 2020, Coca-Cola has been trying to shrink its portfolio in half to 200 projects to focus on popular brands and creative marketing for its core Coke offerings.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

VOTE HERE
ELECTION GUIDE: 2022 MN U.S. Dist. 1 Special Primary
Police lights
Tractor Accident near Chatfield
Sterling Haukom
Rochester man sentenced to 96 months in prison for 2021 crash that killed teenager
McDonald's employee Rita Roles honored for years of exceptional customer service
Rochester McDonald’s employee surprised, honored for years of service
Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
LIVE: 18 children, 3 adults killed in Texas elementary school shooting

Latest News

Eighteen children and three adults were killed during a shooting at a Texas elementary school.
GRAPHIC: Deadly elementary school shooting in Texas
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks in the South Court Auditorium on the White House complex in...
LIVE: Biden to address nation following Texas school shooting
Police in Pennsylvania report Oddell Cannon, 16, will be charged as an adult after stabbing a...
Attempted murder: Teen charged as adult after stabbing student multiple times, police say
People vote in the Georgia's primary election on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Atlanta.
Walker wins Georgia GOP Senate nod, governor race still open
Marijuana
MN U.S. Dist. 1 marijuana candidate advance to primary unopposed