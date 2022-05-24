Advertisement

Missing N.C. 7-year-old found safe, Amber Alert canceled, police say

The Fayetteville Police Department said on Facebook that Ivory Devana Quinones had been located...
The Fayetteville Police Department said on Facebook that Ivory Devana Quinones had been located and is safe.(NCMEC)
By Gray News staff
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (Gray News) - Police canceled an Amber Alert on Tuesday for a missing 7-year-old girl in North Carolina.

The Fayetteville Police Department said on Facebook that Ivory Devana Quinones had been located and is safe.

Anyone with additional information can contact the Fayetteville Police Department at 910-605-6393.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Tractor Accident near Chatfield
VOTE HERE
ELECTION GUIDE: 2022 MN U.S. Dist. 1 Special Primary
McDonald's employee Rita Roles honored for years of exceptional customer service
Rochester McDonald’s employee surprised, honored for years of service
Gov. Tim Walz signed 21 bills into law Sunday.
Gov. Walz signs 21 bills into law Sunday

Latest News

Ryan Last, 17, was a high school senior in California who died by suicide in March after he...
High school senior dies by suicide after falling victim to online sextortion, family says
FILE - Rioters loyal to President Donald Trump rally at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Jan....
Trial opens for Army reservist charged with storming Capitol
FILE - Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, of California, speaks during a news conference on May...
Pelosi pushes back on archbishop who denies her Communion
Rick Spinrad, NOAA administrator, says to expect another busy hurricane season.
Atlantic hurricane season will be busy, NOAA predicts
Rick Spinrad, NOAA administrator, says to expect another busy hurricane season.
NOAA: Above-average season predicted