When purple reigned: A 1985 Prince concert finds a new life

FILE - "Prince and The Revolution: Live” will be released June 3 in a variety of formats, including digital streaming platforms, a three-LP vinyl version, a two-CD version and a Blu-ray of the concert film.(Source: AP Photo/File)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 10:34 AM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
NEW YORK (KEYC) - A reworked and re-released concert that captures Prince & The Revolution at their peak is coming next month.

The March 30, 1985, concert at the Carrier Dome in Syracuse, New York, included hits like “Delirious,” “1999,” “Little Red Corvette,” “Take Me Home,” and “I Would Die 4 U.” “

Prince and The Revolution: Live” will be released June 3 in a variety of formats, including digital streaming platforms, a three-LP vinyl version, a two-CD version and a Blu-ray of the concert film.

The Syracuse concert came at the end of a 100-odd date tour.

Revolution member Lisa Coleman says the concert footage is “just as amazing” as she remembers it.

