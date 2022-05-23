Up to 16 baby bison at Minneopa, breaking record for most born in one season

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minneopa State Park broke the record for the most baby bison born in one season.

Naturalist Scott Kudelka confirms at least 14 babies have been born, but it could be up to 16.

That’s more than any other year.

The previous record was 13.

Kudelka said getting an official headcount is difficult, since the calves are always on the move.

Before the new arrivals, the park was home to 31 bison.

The calves significantly boosted the population, but some of the animals will be moved out of the park to prevent inbreeding.

“This fall, we would be taking out, not this year’s calves or last year’s calves, but the year before’s calves,” Kudelka explained. “So all 13 for sure would move, and maybe more, because we want to get back down to 31 or 31 for the winter.”

The calves will grow up fast. Kudelka said they’ll be hard to detect by fall, after their coat turns dark brown.

