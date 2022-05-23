Advertisement

Tractor Accident near Chatfield

Police lights
Police lights(Source: John Watson, WAVE News)
By KTTC Staff
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
NEAR CHATFIELD, Minn. (KTTC) –The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office said a farmer is lucky to not have serious injuries after a tractor accident.

A 73-year-old man was mowing his backyard late Saturday morning on County Road 7 SE, northwest of Chatfield when he went over a cliff on his tractor.

Tractor Accident near Chatfield
Tractor Accident near Chatfield(KTTC)

The man fell approximately 30-40 feet, deputies said.

First responders placed him in a recovery basket and hauled him to safety with a rope.

The man told authorities that he had back and shoulder pain.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

