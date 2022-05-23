Tractor Accident near Chatfield
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
NEAR CHATFIELD, Minn. (KTTC) –The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office said a farmer is lucky to not have serious injuries after a tractor accident.
A 73-year-old man was mowing his backyard late Saturday morning on County Road 7 SE, northwest of Chatfield when he went over a cliff on his tractor.
The man fell approximately 30-40 feet, deputies said.
First responders placed him in a recovery basket and hauled him to safety with a rope.
The man told authorities that he had back and shoulder pain.
