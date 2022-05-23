Rochester McDonald’s employee surprised, honored for years of service

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A Rochester McDonald’s employee was surprised and recognized Monday for years of exceptional service.

Rita Roles is the breakfast manager at the McDonald’s Bandel Road location. She’s worked there for 21 years, and has been with McDonald’s for 35 years.

Frequent customer Sara Keller nominated Rita for the restaurant’s new “Thank You Crew” initiative. It encourages people to nominate employees who have shown exceptional customer service.

Sara submitted the following to McDonald’s:

“Rita has been amazing. Over the years I have regularly visited her McDonald’s with my children…she remembers my family and asks about them. This is so unusual in today’s world, and it has made an impact on all of my children. They remember Rita and ask to go to “her” McDonald’s. She remembers the things my kids enjoy and even brought my son a box of animal cards her own son had collected as a child, because she knew how much my son loves animals. We always look forward to her smile and kindness. If only there were more Ritas in the world, it would be a better place! She goes above and beyond requirements of any job and is just an amazing human being!”

Rita said she loves her job.

“It’s always been a joy everyday to go to work, I just love it,” she said. “I love making people happy. That’s the main goal in life, to be happy.”

She also said she loves the people she works with, from her teammates to management.

“I love the people I work with,” she said. “I love the communication here. It’s just great. And if you don’t know, they take the time to teach you. I’ve been here a lot of years, and I still learn something new everyday.”

Rita said she has no plans of slowing down. She commutes from Dodge Center everyday. She said she will continue to work as long as God lets her.

She was given flowers, a gift card and other gifts as a way to say thank you.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.