Rochester man sentenced to 96 months in prison for 2021 crash that killed teenager

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The man responsible for causing a fatal car crash in February 2021 was sentenced Monday to 96 months in prison, the maximum punishment for vehicular homicide.

Sterling Haukom, 35, of Rochester, was driving under the influence of alcohol and was speeding when his pickup truck crashed into another vehicle, resulting in the death of 18-year-old Erika Cruz of Rochester.

According to a fundraising page set up in honor of Cruz after the incident, she was returning home from work when the crash happened, and was only two blocks away from her home.

Court documents showed that Haukom’s blood alcohol concentration (BAC) exceeded the legal limit of 0.08%.

Haukom pleaded guilty to criminal vehicular homicide in December 2021.

