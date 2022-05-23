Advertisement

Rain chances return Wednesday

Moderate to heavy rainfall is possible
By Nick Jansen
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 5:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – After a chilly and quiet weekend, showers and warmer temperatures will make a return to the forecast this week.

Rain chances
Rain chances(KTTC)

Our next weather-maker will move into the upper Midwest late Tuesday through Wednesday. Showers are likely through the evening on Wednesday. Temperatures will be in the middle 50s Wednesday afternoon, so severe weather is not expected with this round of showers. Dry conditions are likely Thursday through Saturday. Isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible Sunday.

Rainfall Wednesday
Rainfall Wednesday(KTTC)

Rainfall amounts for most of SE MN and NE IA will be around 0.50-1.00″ with some isolated areas reaching over 1″.

Warming Temperatures Ahead
Warming Temperatures Ahead(KTTC)

Temperatures are trending in the “up” direction later this week. Temperatures will warm into the lower and middle 70s by Friday and the weekend!

7-day forecast
7-day forecast(KTTC)

Nick

