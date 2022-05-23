Rain chances return Wednesday

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – After a chilly and quiet weekend, showers and warmer temperatures will make a return to the forecast this week.

Rain chances (KTTC)

Our next weather-maker will move into the upper Midwest late Tuesday through Wednesday. Showers are likely through the evening on Wednesday. Temperatures will be in the middle 50s Wednesday afternoon, so severe weather is not expected with this round of showers. Dry conditions are likely Thursday through Saturday. Isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible Sunday.

Rainfall Wednesday (KTTC)

Rainfall amounts for most of SE MN and NE IA will be around 0.50-1.00″ with some isolated areas reaching over 1″.

Warming Temperatures Ahead (KTTC)

Temperatures are trending in the “up” direction later this week. Temperatures will warm into the lower and middle 70s by Friday and the weekend!

7-day forecast (KTTC)

Nick

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.