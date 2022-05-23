Olmsted County Property Records and Licensing Director Mark Krupski announces retirement

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Mark Krupski, director of Olmsted County’s Property Records and Licensing (PRL) department, is retiring after 32 years of service.

According to Olmsted County, Krupski came to the county as an appraiser and then advanced to the assistant director role in PRL before becoming director, a position that he has held for the past 16 years.

“The director position did not exist until 10 years after I started,” Krupski said. “My plan was to hone my appraisal skills and specialize in commercial appraisal or become a city assessor somewhere.”

Mark Krupski retirement party (Olmsted County)

In working for Olmsted County, Krupski said his favorite part has been helping residents and providing them with the best possible customer service.

One of Krupski’s favorite memories was helping a single mother with an adult son who is disabled avoid tax forfeiture.

“Olmsted County hopes it never needs to tax forfeiture anyone’s property for failure to pay property taxes, especially when it involves someone’s residence,” Krupski shared. “In this situation, we were able to assist the property owner in finding the resources necessary to preserve their home ownership. It was very rewarding for all of us.”

Krupski’s last day with the county is May 31, 2022.

Mary Blair-Hoeft started on April 25, 2022 as the new PRL director and is training alongside Krupski.

The Olmsted County PRL department oversees several services which preserve land and individual records (past, present, and future) for the benefit of the public. These services include passports, vital records, elections and voting, assessment services, revenue/property taxes, recording, and abstracting.

