MN U.S. Dist. 1 Special Primary: Haroun McClellan

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Haroun McClellan is running on the Grassroots/legalize cannabis ticket.

“What I’m hoping to do by running is win a seat in the US House. What I’d also like to do in the process is raise awareness about the importance of legalization of cannabis,” said McClellan (Grassroots-Legalize Cannabis) MN U.S. Dist. 1 Candidate.

And with a special election victory, he will make history, a grassroots candidate has never won an election in Minnesota state history.

“It’s not a war on drugs, it’s a war on personal freedom. And we must remember that at all times,” said McClellan.

McClellan says he isn’t focused on the past.

“Give me three months. If you don’t like what I’ve done by the time the general election comes around in November, you can vote me right back out,” said McClellan.

McClellan lives in Rochester and works as a lawyer. This is his first time running. His main platform is in the name of the party: legalize cannabis

“We want the major parties to take notice and to make this a stronger part of their platform in the future,” said McClellan.

He says reversing strict marijuana policies throughout the nation will help get other major issues sorted out.

“Legalization of cannabis is more the first attainable step towards accomplishing some of these other goals,” said McClellan.

He is devoted to raising wages for American workers, which he hopes will bring more industry back stateside.

“Once we’re producing goods here again, we will have use for raw materials again. Once we have use for raw materials again, our farmers will once again enjoy the modicum of success that they once had in this country,” said McClellan.

He hopes to help get Americans what he says they need most.

“What do people really want? Everybody wants stable housing, everybody wants healthcare, and everybody wants a decent education. These are three areas that our country is desperately behind in,” said McClellan.

