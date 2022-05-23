MN U.S. Dist. 1 Special Primary: Candice Deal-Bartell

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Candice Deal-Bartell is an early childhood educator in Mankato. She is the Founder and Director of Cultivate Mankato Child Development and Resource Center who says she hasn’t felt represented in Washington, D.C. the last three years which is why she decided to run for the open seat left by the late Jim Hagedorn.

Being a mother and a small business owners, Deal-Bartell says she knows the problems facing families in the First Congressional District as inflation continues to drive things like gas and childcare costs through the roof.

Deal-Bartell says while being asked about other topics and issues right now, she comes back to education and early intervention.

“I always come back to education because to me that’s where it starts,” Deal-Bartell said. “If we can start these investments, especially into the young lives of these children from birth forward, we’re really preventing a lot of what we’re spending money on now.”

Her three biggest issues are education, making sure all families can have access to affordable health care and capping tuition costs for childcare while passing universal pre-school.

“Families shouldn’t have to choose between working and establishing a career or sending your child to high quality childcare,” she said.

And while Deal-Bartell hasn’t felt represented the last three years, her goal is to increase transparency in the role while having open conversations with all sides about the issues at-hand.

To learn more about Candice Deal-Bartell, click here.

