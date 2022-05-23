Advertisement

MN U.S. Dist. 1 Special Primary: Brad Finstad

By Darian Leddy
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 10:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – First Congressional District candidate Brad Finstad is no stranger to politics, after being elected to the Minnesota House of Representatives at the age of 25 and serving three terms.

“I like to tell people I did it on my own terms. The voters didn’t vote me out. I decided to spend more time out on the farm and in our business and raising our family,” he said.

But now, he’s back, looking for a spot in Washington to build a better future for the future generations.

“When I look at what my grandparents and great grandparents did to help build our community and make our world a better place for us to live in, I looked at my seven kids and I just know that I can do more and we should do more,” he said

Finstad wants voters to know he is a Minnesota farm boy at his core, and wants to be a voice for southern Minnesotans in Washington.

“I’m a common sense conservative, hardworking, more interested in solving program than I am fighting and getting on Fox News,” he said.

If elected to Congress, Finstad he will take the time to listen to his constituents.

“God gave me two ears and one mouth. Making sure that I’m accessible and available to the public in Southern Minnesota to represent their needs and values in Washington,” he said.

Some of Finstad’s focus areas include controlling inflation, balancing congressional spending, reevaluating southern border policies and energy independence.

“We look at how we at the pump are averaging as a country over $4.50 a gallon. We can do better, and we were doing better not too many years ago. We were a net energy exporter and we need to get back to that,” he said

After spending the last few months meeting Minnesotans from the first district, Finstad is asking for their help to get to Washington.

“Very humbled to see the support that I’ve been given, and I just would humbly ask for people’s vote,” he said.

The Special Primary election is Tuesday, May 24.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two vehicle crash on Highway 42 near Kellogg
Authorities release victim’s name in deadly Kellogg crash
Two vehicle crash on Highway 42 near Kellogg
UPDATE: Two vehicle crash on Highway 42 near Kellogg is fatal
Police arrest woman after 6-year-old son is found in trunk
(Source: MGN)
Former Mayo Clinic employees sue medical giant for wrongful termination, more expected
The J.M. Smucker Company is recalling Jif peanut butter products after a salmonella outbreak...
Jif recalls thousands of peanut butter products after salmonella outbreak

Latest News

Gov. Tim Walz signed 21 bills into law Sunday.
Gov. Walz signs 21 bills into law Sunday
Wabasha
Wabasha EMS workers talk about serving their community
Wabasha EMS workers talk about serving their community
A sign telling consumers of limits on the purchase of baby formula hangs on the edge of an...
78,000 pounds of infant formula arrives in US