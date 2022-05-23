MN U.S. Dist. 1 Special Primary: Brad Finstad

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – First Congressional District candidate Brad Finstad is no stranger to politics, after being elected to the Minnesota House of Representatives at the age of 25 and serving three terms.

“I like to tell people I did it on my own terms. The voters didn’t vote me out. I decided to spend more time out on the farm and in our business and raising our family,” he said.

But now, he’s back, looking for a spot in Washington to build a better future for the future generations.

“When I look at what my grandparents and great grandparents did to help build our community and make our world a better place for us to live in, I looked at my seven kids and I just know that I can do more and we should do more,” he said

Finstad wants voters to know he is a Minnesota farm boy at his core, and wants to be a voice for southern Minnesotans in Washington.

“I’m a common sense conservative, hardworking, more interested in solving program than I am fighting and getting on Fox News,” he said.

If elected to Congress, Finstad he will take the time to listen to his constituents.

“God gave me two ears and one mouth. Making sure that I’m accessible and available to the public in Southern Minnesota to represent their needs and values in Washington,” he said.

Some of Finstad’s focus areas include controlling inflation, balancing congressional spending, reevaluating southern border policies and energy independence.

“We look at how we at the pump are averaging as a country over $4.50 a gallon. We can do better, and we were doing better not too many years ago. We were a net energy exporter and we need to get back to that,” he said

After spending the last few months meeting Minnesotans from the first district, Finstad is asking for their help to get to Washington.

“Very humbled to see the support that I’ve been given, and I just would humbly ask for people’s vote,” he said.

The Special Primary election is Tuesday, May 24.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.