Major political parties in Minnesota look ahead to CD1 special primary election

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The special primary election for the first congressional district is Tuesday and both major parties in the state are gearing up for an important day.

Republicans and DFLers say they are excited for Tuesday and being one step closer to the general election.

“We’re excited, there’s a lot of excitement,” CD1 MN DFL Vice Chair John Swanson said. “Each candidate has their supporters and I’m sure they’re looking forward to the next step.”

Heading into the special primary election, DFL and Republican parties feel confident in the candidates they have and say there is a good selection for voters to choose from.

'I Voted' stickers (KTTC)

“This primary has been about a lot of different ideas and a lot of different values,” CD1 MN GOP Chair Aaron Farris said. “I feel really strong with whoever our nominee is. I’d say we obviously have candidates who are strong on certain issues and candidates who have their strengths in all different areas. I think we’re going to have a great candidate no matter who comes out victorious.”

Although 17 candidates is a bit daunting for voters to choose from party leaders say it’s healthy.

“It’s very healthy for either party to have a large group of candidates,” Swanson said. “This way there’s a lot more healthy debate of all the issues. So it’s been interesting. A lot of exciting candidates with very interesting backgrounds. A very diverse group of candidates, male and female, from all ages and backgrounds.”

Primary elections typically see low voter turn-out compared to the general elections, but the parties feel voters will come out to make their voices heard.

Sample ballot (KTTC)

“I know that’s what we’re looking for down here in southern Minnesota, is electing a strong conservative republican who’s going to continue to fight for the conservative values of southern Minnesota and be a proud representative for all of us,” Farris said.

The groups say they are looking forward to getting ready to campaign, fundraise, and meeting the public ahead of the elections in August and November.

There are also two candidates running in grassroots parties, one for the Legal Marijuana Now Party and one for the Grassroots Legalize Cannabis Party.

