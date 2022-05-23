Advertisement

Major political parties in Minnesota look ahead to CD1 special primary election

By Sarah Gannon
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 6:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The special primary election for the first congressional district is Tuesday and both major parties in the state are gearing up for an important day.

Republicans and DFLers say they are excited for Tuesday and being one step closer to the general election.

“We’re excited, there’s a lot of excitement,” CD1 MN DFL Vice Chair John Swanson said. “Each candidate has their supporters and I’m sure they’re looking forward to the next step.”

Heading into the special primary election, DFL and Republican parties feel confident in the candidates they have and say there is a good selection for voters to choose from.

'I Voted' stickers
'I Voted' stickers(KTTC)

“This primary has been about a lot of different ideas and a lot of different values,” CD1 MN GOP Chair Aaron Farris said. “I feel really strong with whoever our nominee is. I’d say we obviously have candidates who are strong on certain issues and candidates who have their strengths in all different areas. I think we’re going to have a great candidate no matter who comes out victorious.”

Although 17 candidates is a bit daunting for voters to choose from party leaders say it’s healthy.

“It’s very healthy for either party to have a large group of candidates,” Swanson said. “This way there’s a lot more healthy debate of all the issues. So it’s been interesting. A lot of exciting candidates with very interesting backgrounds. A very diverse group of candidates, male and female, from all ages and backgrounds.”

Primary elections typically see low voter turn-out compared to the general elections, but the parties feel voters will come out to make their voices heard.

Sample ballot
Sample ballot(KTTC)

“I know that’s what we’re looking for down here in southern Minnesota, is electing a strong conservative republican who’s going to continue to fight for the conservative values of southern Minnesota and be a proud representative for all of us,” Farris said.

The groups say they are looking forward to getting ready to campaign, fundraise, and meeting the public ahead of the elections in August and November.

There are also two candidates running in grassroots parties, one for the Legal Marijuana Now Party and one for the Grassroots Legalize Cannabis Party.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police arrest woman after 6-year-old son is found in trunk
Police lights
Tractor Accident near Chatfield
Two vehicle crash on Highway 42 near Kellogg
Authorities release victim’s name in deadly Kellogg crash
McDonald's employee Rita Roles honored for years of exceptional customer service
Rochester McDonald’s employee surprised, honored for years of service
Gov. Tim Walz signed 21 bills into law Sunday.
Gov. Walz signs 21 bills into law Sunday

Latest News

New law gives reenlistment bonuses to Minnesota National Guard service members
“Free the Growler” law allows smaller breweries and distilleries to sell standard size to go vessels
Looking ahead to election day
prison bars
Rochester man sentenced to 96 months in prison for 2021 crash that killed teenager