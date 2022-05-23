Cool sunshine today; midweek rain, then a big warm-up are ahead this week

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The cool weather we experienced over the weekend is sticking around to start the workweek today but with a little less wind thanks to a strong area of high pressure planted just to our northeast. Expect abundant sunshine for the morning hours with thickening cloud cover in the afternoon as a large storm system approaches from the central Plains. High temperatures will be in the low 60s with a light east breeze.

We'll have sunshine and then clouds today with light winds and high temps will be in the low 60s. (KTTC)

We’ll have mostly cloudy skies tonight with low temperatures in the mid-40s and a hint of a southeast breeze.

There will be some sizeable break in the clouds on Tuesday even as that storm system in the Plains draws closer to the area. High temperatures will be in the low to mid-60s with a brisk easterly breeze that will reach 15 miles per hour at times. A few spotty showers will be possible late in the evening.

Wednesday will feature thick clouds with occasional light rain throughout the day and a northeasterly breeze will add an extra chill to the air at times reaching 20 miles per hour. High temperatures will be in the mid-50s which is more than 15 degrees cooler than the seasonal average.

Sunshine will return for Thursday with a little less of a northwest breeze and high temperatures will be in the mid-60s. Much warmer air will make its way into the Upper Mississippi Valley for the holiday weekend. We’ll get things started on a very positive note Friday as sunshine and a light southwest breeze will help warm temperatures to the mid-70s in the afternoon.

Each day for the remainder of the holiday weekend will feature a small chance for isolated thunderstorms, but the bulk of the time we’ll be enjoying a fair amount of sunshine with high temperatures in the mid and upper 70s.

