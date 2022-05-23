Advertisement

Biden administration ponders tapping diesel reserve amid shortage, high prices

There are also fewer U.S. diesel refineries, after years of closures, to address a supply shortage. (CNN/NEW YORK MEDIA BOAT/NEWARK LIBERTY INTL AIRPORT)
By CNN
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 10:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Biden administration is considering an emergency declaration to help ease the diesel shortage in the U.S.

An emergency declaration would allow President Joe Biden to release fuel from a stockpile that’s rarely used, called the Northeast Home Heating Oil Reserve.

Diesel has only been pulled from here once before, in the aftermath of Superstorm Sandy in 2012.

Some analysts said the impact of the release would be minimal, relatively speaking, and only help for a short period of time.

The national average cost for a gallon of diesel was $5.56 as of Sunday, according to AAA, a 75% jump from a year ago.

Diesel fuel is a major factor for the U.S. economy because it is used to power farm and construction equipment as well as the vehicles that transfer goods nationwide.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police arrest woman after 6-year-old son is found in trunk
Two vehicle crash on Highway 42 near Kellogg
Authorities release victim’s name in deadly Kellogg crash
Gov. Tim Walz signed 21 bills into law Sunday.
Gov. Walz signs 21 bills into law Sunday
(Source: MGN)
Former Mayo Clinic employees sue medical giant for wrongful termination, more expected
Kahler Hotel employees, union leaders and advocates gathered outside of the Mayo Civic Center...
Kahler Hotel employees continue to push for better working conditions

Latest News

Russian army Sergeant Vadim Shishimarin, 21, is seen behind a glass during a court hearing in...
Russian sentenced to life in Ukraine’s 1st war crimes trial
FILE - In this June 28, 2020 file photo, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton waits on the flight...
Seven years later, still no trial for Texas AG Ken Paxton
In December 2018, Amber Bowling put the baby boy in a garbage bag before throwing the bag over...
Mom accused of throwing newborn over banister in trash bag pleads guilty to murder
Judge Elizabeth Scherer presides during jury pre-selection in the penalty phase of the trial of...
Jury selection in Florida school shooter’s trial upended by T-shirt
Firefighters found the four people 300 feet below on the beach.
1 found dead, 3 hurt on beach below California cliff