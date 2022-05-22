USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul commissioned in Duluth Saturday

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) - State and Naval leaders gathered in Duluth Saturday to commission the USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul.

The Freedom class-littoral combat ship measures almost 400 feet in length and can travel at speeds greater than 40 knots.

According to officials, the ship is designed to have significant maneuverability and will utilize a state-of-the-art system that combines diesel and gas turbines with steerable water jet propulsion.

It features a flight deck that is about 1.5 times larger the most naval warships and can accommodate a crew of 140 service members.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz had a special message to the crew during the commissioning ceremony.

“To the crew, when you sail the world’s oceans to whatever nation calls you, in order to defend the freedoms that we enjoy, know that the pride and patriotism of all Minnesotans sails with you. May the USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul protect you,” said Gov. Walz.

According to ship sponsor Jodi Greene, the ship’s commissioning has been a project more than six years in the making.

She also had a message for the ship’s crew.

“To each and every one of the crew of the USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul, I am so proud of you and this ship. You are what makes this nation great,” said Greene

The commissioning ceremony marks the ship’s entry into active service in the United States Navy.

The USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul now heads to its home base at the naval station in Mayport, Florida to await further instructions.

