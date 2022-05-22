Advertisement

Seasonably cool temps continue into next week

By Sarah Gannon
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 7:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Another chilly night is ahead for the region as temperatures fall into the upper 30s with partly cloudy skies. Some areas of frost are possible overnight, so be sure to bring inside or cover any plants or sensitive vegetation. Winds will be light out of the northwest at 3-8 mph.

Below normal temps continue
Below normal temps continue

Below normal temperatures in the mid to upper 50s continue Sunday with a mix of sun and clouds. Winds will be light out of the northwest at 5-10 mph.

Conditions remain seasonably cool through the first half of next week, but temperatures will gradually warm into the 70s by next weekend.

Monday will be a pleasant day in the low 60s with partly sunny skies.

Midweek rain chances
Midweek rain chances

The midweek will bring a chance for rain showers to the region with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Temperatures slowly improve to the mid-60s on Thursday with a mix of sun and clouds.

Conditions finally begin to feel more like late May as temperatures reach the low 70 on Friday. Seasonal temperatures look to last into the holiday weekend.

Sarah's 7-Day Forecast
Sarah's 7-Day Forecast

