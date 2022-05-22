Advertisement

Rochester Pride returns after two year hiatus

Rochester Pride 2022 returned to the Med City after a two year delay.
By KTTC Staff
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 7:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Soldiers Field transformed into a sea of rainbow Saturday, as Rochester Pride returned to the Med City.

The pandemic, and high COVID-19 levels, cancelled Rochester Pride for two years. After a long wait, attendees were excited to be back.

Between dozens of vendors, food trucks and live music, Soldiers Field was packed.

KTTC spoke with one father, who said he was at Pride to show support to their child who identifies as non-binary. He said everyone deserves to feel like they belong.

The Pride party continues at “Pride After Dark” at Glynner’s Pub, from 8 p.m. to 1 p.m. for those 21 and up.

For more information on Rochester Pride, click here.

