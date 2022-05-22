Rochester Pride returns after two year hiatus

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Soldiers Field transformed into a sea of rainbow Saturday, as Rochester Pride returned to the Med City.

The pandemic, and high COVID-19 levels, cancelled Rochester Pride for two years. After a long wait, attendees were excited to be back.

Between dozens of vendors, food trucks and live music, Soldiers Field was packed.

KTTC spoke with one father, who said he was at Pride to show support to their child who identifies as non-binary. He said everyone deserves to feel like they belong.

The Pride party continues at “Pride After Dark” at Glynner’s Pub, from 8 p.m. to 1 p.m. for those 21 and up.

