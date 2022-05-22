MN U.S. Dist. 1 Special Primary: Jennifer Carnahan

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The road to seat Minnesota’s First Congressional District is full of traffic. Twenty candidates are vying for the spot left open by the late Jim Hagedorn. One politician looking to fill his seat is his widow, Jennifer Carnahan.

Carnahan was born in South Korea but raised by adoptive parents in Minnesota. She has been in politics for years, most recently as GOP chair.

She has had her share of controversy, resigning from that position, but she thinks she has what it takes to rise above. First and foremost though she is still grieving, losing her husband.

Reporter: “How are you and your family doing?”

Carnahan: “It’s been a rough past couple of months, very emotional and very hard when the person you say ‘I do’ to leaves too soon at too young of an age,”

Her husband filled the house seat from 2019 until his death. She was married to him since 2018. Carnahan’s ties to Southern Minnesota go beyond just marrying someone from the area.

“My mom and her sister grew up in Austin. My grandpa was a dentist, so when I was a little girl I would get all my dental work done in Austin from my grandpa,” she said.

She says it’s a time she remembers fondly.

In the upcoming election, Carnahan says she wants to represent a change for Washington.

“I think it’s been mistake after mistake after mistake with President Biden, from his handling of the pandemic and everything he did with it,” she said.

She also wants to help bring back many Trump policies.

“He did a lot of great things with his reforms, regulatory reforms, the largest tax reform in America. These are things that moved America forward, creating jobs and opportunities, and we need to bring that back,” she said.

Carnahan says she is running to honor her husband and continue the fight to put Minnesota first.

